Federal Council rejects “nutrition initiative”

It is well known that plants-based diets are easier on the environment. By one measure producing animal protein requires up to 17 times as much land as vegetable protein. With this in mind, a group has come up with a plan aimed at forcing agricultural and dietary change. This week, the Federal Council rejected to proposal, reported RTS.

Photo by Ella Olsson on Pexels.com

The initiative demands that the agricultural and food industries shift towards producing more plant-based foods over a ten-year transition period. The initiators argue swapping livestock for crops will also help to move Switzerland closer to food self sufficiency.

The initiative aims to take Switzerland’s net food self sufficiency from 46% to 70%. Net self-sufficiency includes the large amount of animal feed imported to feed Switzerland’s oversized livestock sector.

However, the Federal Council argues that mandating a radical shift in what people should eat will have several unintended consequences. Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin said that consumers should continue to have the choice of what ends up on their plates. In addition, people wanting meat will continue to buy it in neighbouring countries. The proposal would also force difficult changes in the agricultural sector. The number of livestock would need to be halved to reach the goals of the plan.

When initiatives for popular votes pass the minimum signature hurdle the Federal Council issues its formal position. It either supports, rejects or offers a counter proposal. When a counter proposal is put forward the initiators may choose to accept it. If they don’t it will be presented to voters. On this initiative, the Federal Council decided not to offer a counter proposal.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

