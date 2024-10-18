Children most affected by poverty in Switzerland and need more assistance, says report

A study published this week found that nearly 1 in 20 (4.8%) people under 18 in Switzerland received social welfare in 2022, reported RTS. Children made up 33% of the total population on welfare. The report called for more money to ensure this group is sufficiently supported.

Photo by SRIPADA STUDIOS on Pexels.com

The 76,000 children in Switzerland receiving social assistance often live restricted lives. There is a need for action regarding the level and design of social assistance benefits, said the authors. This group is often disadvantaged regarding social integration and access to school support services, for example access to music and sporting activities. This impacts on their ability to get a level of education that could help them escape poverty.

Children from poor families are more likely to suffer from poverty as adults. Public education and social assistance are key drivers of social mobility, which help to break this pattern.

Recommendations include increasing the amounts paid for successive children – the authors say the welfare paid for additional children is too low. They also recommend different amounts depending on the age of the child to better match welfare assistance with actual costs.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

