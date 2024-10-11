Mushroom picking warning heightened due to lack of antidote

Consuming some mushrooms can be deadly. The risk of fatality is even higher this mushroom season due to a shortage of antidote, warned tox info this week.

According to RTS, around 100 people are poisoned by mushrooms a year. The toxic mushrooms for which there is currently no antidote are known as Death cap (Amanite phalloïde) mushrooms.

Tox info recommends those picking wild mushrooms ensure the fungi they pick are checked by someone officially qualified in the verifications of mushrooms.

The antidote for Amanite phalloïde mushrooms is currently unavailable in Switzerland or abroad until the middle of November. Other treatment options are limited and ingesting these mushrooms can be fatal, according to experts.

Mushroom checking points can be found via this website.

