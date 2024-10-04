Rising number of Swiss report sleeping problems

In 2022, a third of Switzerland’s population suffered from challenges sleeping, up 5 percentage points from 1997, according to a survey by Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The proportion of people with sleep disorders in Switzerland rose 5 percentage points over the 25 years between 1997 and 2022, with a significant rise starting in 2012. In 1997, 28% of the Swiss population reported sleep problems. By 2022, the percentage was 33.

The reasons for the uptick in 2012 are not clear. However, a psychology expert interviewed by SRF suspects a connection with the rise of social media. He thinks the more recent rise might also be associated with factors such as Covid-19 pandemic and rising financial pressures.

Sleeping problems cover a range of phenomena including: difficulties falling asleep, disturbed sleep, waking up during the night and waking up too early. 39% of those surveyed reported often (11%) or sometimes (28%) having difficulty falling asleep, 40% reported often (10%) or sometimes (30%) experiencing disturbed sleep, while 48% said they often (17%) or sometimes (31%) woke up several times a night, and 45% reported often (17%) or sometimes (28%) waking up too early. Only 3% of those surveyed reported no sleeping issues.

Women are worse affected than men, particularly older women. More than 40% of women 65 and over reported sleeping disorders. The same percentage for men in the same age group was 32%.

Other elements that correlate with poor sleep include: education, mental health and financial wherewithal. 44% of those with secondary education or less suffered from sleep problems compared to 31% of those with a tertiary education. Rates of depression correlated strongly with poor sleep. 35% of those with pathological sleep disorders (often experience disturbed sleep and often wake up several times a night) suffered depression, compared to 17% with moderate sleep problems and 4% with no sleep problems. Finally, 48% of those reporting difficultly making ends meet financially reported sleep problems compared to 28% of those in the most financially well off third of the population.

