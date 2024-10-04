Le News

Rising number of Swiss report sleeping problems

In 2022, a third of Switzerland’s population suffered from challenges sleeping, up 5 percentage points from 1997, according to a survey by Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

woman in white pajama lying on the bed
Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels.com

The proportion of people with sleep disorders in Switzerland rose 5 percentage points over the 25 years between 1997 and 2022, with a significant rise starting in 2012. In 1997, 28% of the Swiss population reported sleep problems. By 2022, the percentage was 33.

The reasons for the uptick in 2012 are not clear. However, a psychology expert interviewed by SRF suspects a connection with the rise of social media. He thinks the more recent rise might also be associated with factors such as Covid-19 pandemic and rising financial pressures.

Sleeping problems cover a range of phenomena including: difficulties falling asleep, disturbed sleep, waking up during the night and waking up too early. 39% of those surveyed reported often (11%) or sometimes (28%) having difficulty falling asleep, 40% reported often (10%) or sometimes (30%) experiencing disturbed sleep, while 48% said they often (17%) or sometimes (31%) woke up several times a night, and 45% reported often (17%) or sometimes (28%) waking up too early. Only 3% of those surveyed reported no sleeping issues.

Women are worse affected than men, particularly older women. More than 40% of women 65 and over reported sleeping disorders. The same percentage for men in the same age group was 32%.

Other elements that correlate with poor sleep include: education, mental health and financial wherewithal. 44% of those with secondary education or less suffered from sleep problems compared to 31% of those with a tertiary education. Rates of depression correlated strongly with poor sleep. 35% of those with pathological sleep disorders (often experience disturbed sleep and often wake up several times a night) suffered depression, compared to 17% with moderate sleep problems and 4% with no sleep problems. Finally, 48% of those reporting difficultly making ends meet financially reported sleep problems compared to 28% of those in the most financially well off third of the population.

More on this:
FSO report (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

