Swiss life expectancy reaches an all time high

This week, Unisanté published calculations showing Swiss life expectancy of 84 years for 2023, the highest level ever reached.

Health Switzerland © Morseicinque | Dreamstime.com

Life expectancy at birth was 82.2 for men and 85.6 for women, said Unisanté, referencing its calculations based on Federal Statistical Office (FSO) data.

These figures are higher than they were in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, which triggered a rise in mortality. The rising life expectancy trend broken in 2020 by the pandemic seems to have returned said the university medical department. Life expectancy in 2023 was three months higher than in 2019 for women and four months higher for men.

The gap between male and female life expectancy continues to shrink in Switzerland. This is largely driven by shrinking differences in chronic health conditions, which are partly due to smoking, alcohol, and drug use. Earlier narrowing of this gap was due largely to improvements in infant mortality, which hits boys harder than girls – for more on the subject click here.

