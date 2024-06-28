Le News

Geneva airport returns to full capacity

On 28 June 2024, the air traffic control company Skyguide announced that it has lifted capacity restrictions in Geneva’s airspace after a storm on Tuesday evening flooded the basement of the air traffic control centre in Geneva.

© Christian Offenberg | Dreamstime.com

On Tuesday evening, Skyguide temporarily closed the airspace in the Geneva area due to flooding at the air traffic control centre. For several days airspace capacity had to be reduced for safety reasons.

According to the company, flooding affected the cooling systems of Skyguide’s data centre. Since the event additional external cooling systems and a mobile diesel generator were brought in to support existing equipment.

These measures have allowed Skyguide to be able to safely manage air traffic in Geneva airspace at full capacity, the company said. In addition, further measures have been taken to prevent such an event from happening in the future.

However, the damage has not yet been repaired. The current solution is temporary and it will take some time before the damage caused by the water in the various rooms has been completely repaired, said Skyguide.

