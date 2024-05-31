Swiss salt consumption remains too high

Salt can cause high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease, heart attacks and strokes. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends no more than 5 grams a day. A study published this week shows Swiss men eat nearly double (9.9g) that and Swiss women nearly 50% more (7.4g).

The study published by the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) points a finger at processed food.

Around 90% of those surveyed said that they never or rarely add salt to food. This means they are getting most of their salt via processed foods. More than three quarters of the salt consumed comes from these foods, which include bread, pastries, ready meals, processed meat, crisps, butter, cheese, pre-made sauces and many other products. One ready-made meal can be enough to exceed the limit.

Part of the problem is understanding. While many are aware of the damaging effects of salt (82%) nearly as many misestimate the amount of salt they consume. According to the data, only 35% of those tested, correctly estimated their actual salt intake.

Another problem is insufficient potassium consumption. As an antagonist of sodium, potassium plays an important role in regulating blood pressure. Several studies have shown that high potassium intake is associated with lower blood pressure and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. The WHO recommends a daily potassium intake of at least 3.5g. However, the study showed an average intake of 2.7g. The key measure is the balance of potassium to sodium intake. Ideally, an individual should consume more potassium than sodium. Only 4% of those tested managed this.

Potassium levels are especially high in fruits and vegetables. Leafy greens, beans, nuts, dairy foods, and starchy vegetables like winter squash are rich sources, according to the Harvard school of public health.

