Health care cost brake initiative to go to a vote

This week, a government proposal presented as an alternative to a referendum aimed at limiting healthcare costs was rejected by initiative organisers. This means the question will be put to voters.

© Alexey Novikov | Dreamstime.com

The initiative, which is supported by the Centre Party, would require actors in the healthcare system to agree on cost-cutting measures if healthcare costs grow significantly faster than wages and the economy – cost growth more than 20% higher than the nominal wage rises would be the trigger point. The nature of the cuts is not specified, which would give those involved full flexibility to make cuts that made the most sense.

Before votes are presented to voters, the government has an opportunity to put forward a counter proposal, which vote organisers may accept in lieu of a vote. Switzerland’s parliament and executive came up with a counter proposal, however, in this case it was rejected by vote organisers.

The Centre Party said the counter proposal did not go far enough. Over the last 10 years, healthcare costs have increased by more than 30% and are a top concern for many voters. For years, politicians have been discussing measures to reign in healthcare costs with little effect, said the party. If we make cost reduction binding at a constitutional level it will create the pressure to act. Overtreatment and overmedication are key areas requiring attention. One member of the Centre Party believes that a fifth of treatments could be cancelled without any loss in service quality. Digitisation and restructuring the way things are funded are other areas that could deliver savings, the party believes.

The Federal Council and Parliament also recognise the need for action on healthcare costs. However, they are not convinced a cost brake is the best approach. The system proposed is too rigid. And some the the rising cost is unavoidable as the population ages and new treatments come on line.

Another initiative aiming to cap health insurance payments at a maximum of 10% of income was rejected outright by the Federal Council this week. No counter proposal to this plan was put forward. It would require significant federal government funding at a time when budgets are already in the red, something the Federal Council is keen to avoid.

On 9 June 2024, Swiss voters will get to decide on both of these proposals.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

