Swiss cabinet to give up free ski passes

Currently, the members of Switzerland’s cabinet, known as the Federal Council, are given free ski passes covering all of Switzerland. The pass is worth around CHF 4,000. This week, the Federal Council announced its members and their partners would no longer receive the passes from 2025, reported RTS.

The free passes first stirred controversy initially in the mountainous canton of Valais where elected officials were receiving free or discounted passes. Eventually, a federal judge decided the passes were an economic inducement that could create conflicts of interest. Mountain lift companies are often subsidised by tax money so those in charge of public budgets receiving freebies from these companies is potentially problematic.

After a the light had been shone on the practice in Valais it turned to other cantons and Federal Councillors, who were also benefiting from free passes.

Until the end of 2023, Federal Councillors and their partners received free passes worth CHF 4,324. From the beginning of 2024, the federal government decided to remove the potential conflict of interest by paying for the passes received by Federal Council members.

This week, it went a step further. From 2025, there will be no free lift passes. This responds to another criticism, which is the unjustifiable public cost of a luxury item during times of rising prices when many tax payers are struggling to make ends meet.

However, Federal Councillors and their partners will continue to receive free first class annual train passes. Former Federal Councillors and their partners will continue to get these too.

