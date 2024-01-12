Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Dengue fever cases in Switzerland on the rise post Covid

Dengue fever cases in Switzerland on the rise post Covid

By Leave a Comment

Over the last two years the number of dengue fever cases registered in Switzerland has increased tenfold to 261, reported SRF. In 2021 only 26 cases were recorded across Switzerland.

black white mosquito
Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Claudio Zaugg at the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said that the strong increase reflects low numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Swiss dengue cases are imported and follow the amount of foreign travel. With the resumption of travel after the pandemic cases of dengue have risen dramatically. However, even without the effects of a sharp drop in travel during Covid the number is rising.

Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes, especially in Latin America, Southeast and South Asia and parts of Africa. The number of cases is on the rise worldwide. 10 years ago the number of cases worldwide was a tenth of what it is today. Experts expect this trend to continue.

Some disease experts eventually expect to see the emergence of home grown cases of dengue fever in Switzerland. The tiger mosquito, which is becoming more common in Europe, is an ideal vector for the disease.

More on this:
SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp