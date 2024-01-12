Dengue fever cases in Switzerland on the rise post Covid

Over the last two years the number of dengue fever cases registered in Switzerland has increased tenfold to 261, reported SRF. In 2021 only 26 cases were recorded across Switzerland.

Claudio Zaugg at the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said that the strong increase reflects low numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Swiss dengue cases are imported and follow the amount of foreign travel. With the resumption of travel after the pandemic cases of dengue have risen dramatically. However, even without the effects of a sharp drop in travel during Covid the number is rising.

Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes, especially in Latin America, Southeast and South Asia and parts of Africa. The number of cases is on the rise worldwide. 10 years ago the number of cases worldwide was a tenth of what it is today. Experts expect this trend to continue.

Some disease experts eventually expect to see the emergence of home grown cases of dengue fever in Switzerland. The tiger mosquito, which is becoming more common in Europe, is an ideal vector for the disease.

