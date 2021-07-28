Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Infectious diseases down sharply in Switzerland with one exception

Infectious diseases down sharply in Switzerland with one exception

By Leave a Comment

Most common infectious diseases fell sharply in Switzerland in 2020, according to recently published data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). However, one rose.

© Vangelis Aragiannis | Dreamstime.com

Measures put in place to slow the spread of Covid-19 appear to have cut the spread of most common infectious diseases in Switzerland in 2020.

The FOPH examined the most common 16 infectious diseases in Switzerland. Almost all of them showed decreases ranging from 15% to 90% percent compared to previous years. The only exception was tick-borne meningoencephalitis (TBE), which increased by 13%. This may reflect more time spent outside in nature during the pandemic.

Rates of some infectious diseases fell by more than half. Pneumococcal infections (-58%), Shigellosis (-82%), Malaria (-72%) and Dengue Fever (-90%), were down substantially compared to 2019.

Others, such as Legionnaires (-32%), HIV (-28%), Tuberculosis (-26%), Salmonella (-27%), Campylobacteriosis (-24%), Syphilis (-36%) and Gonorrhea (-32%), were down by around a quarter to a third.

The rate of influenza fell by 15%.

Mark Witschi, Head of Vaccination Recommendations and Control Measures of the Communicable Diseases Department of the FOPH, said that the decline is primarily due to the hygiene measures that were taken during the pandemic. Wearing masks has largely slowed down spread, which is why there was no flu epidemic over winter.

Lower rates of tropical diseases reflect the impact of the pandemic on international travel.

Diarrheal diseases transmitted through food also decreased. According to the FOPH, this is because the population washed their hands more often. Sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV also decreased. FOPH attributes this to reduced contact.

Will the change last?

“I can well imagine that many people will continue to wash their hands in the future or continue to wear a mask on public transport. This will help, for example, to reduce respiratory-transmitted diseases”, said Witschi.

More on this:
FOPH report (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp