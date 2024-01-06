Le News

Young Swiss no longer saddled with health insurance debt when turning 18

In Switzerland, the law allowed health insurance companies to pursue young people for unpaid insurance premiums when they turned 18. From 1 January 2024, this is no longer possible. These debts remain with the parents. If insurers want to collect the money they are owed they will now have to pursue parents.

However, the law is not retroactive. This means it will only apply to young people turning 18 after 31 December 2023.

The change has long had the support of government. In 2019, 174 members of Switzerland’s federal parliament voted to stop this practice. Only 2 voted not to.

For some young Swiss residents the sums can be significant. Health insurance is compulsory in Switzerland. If any resident falls to obtain insurance it will be done for them by the administration, who will send them a bill. Bills for children are sent to their parents. But receiving bills and paying them are not the same thing. If parents have failed to pay premiums for their children for a number of years then the debt can spiral. Total unpaid health insurance premiums reached CHF 347 million in 2017.

