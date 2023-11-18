The head of Switzerland’s Green party resigns

In Switzerland’s recent federal election the Green Party lost significant ground, its share of votes sliding from 14% to 10%.

A significant number of former Green voters voted instead for the Socialist Party, Switzerland’s other main left leaning party. Others appear to have shifted to the centre or right. The Liberal Green Party, a right leaning party focused on the environment broadly maintained its share of the vote at a little under 8%.

The big gainers in the recent parliamentary election were the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) (+2 percentage points), the Centre Party (+3 percentage points) and the Socialist Party (+1 percentage point).

Balthaser Glaettli, head of the Green Party, announced on 14 November 2023 that he would not put himself forward for reelection as party leader. He said I am the face of this defeat and the Greens deserve to be able to start anew with a fresh face.

