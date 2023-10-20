Switzerland’s birthrate drops sharply in 2022

Statistics published this week by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show an 8% annual fall in the number of natural births in Switzerland.

Photo by Isaac Taylor on Pexels.com

In 2022, there were 82,371 births, down 8.1% from 89,644 in 2021. The recent fall in births follows a rise of 4.3% in 2021 following the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, at -8.7% the drop was higher among Swiss residents than it was among foreign residents (-6.7%).

The last time Switzerland had a birth figure as low as the one in 2022 was in 2012 when the population was 7.8% smaller than it was in 2022.

The main reasons behind the recent decline in births could be the financial situation and concerns about the future, suggested the FSO. Another reason might be Switzerland’s ageing population.

In addition, the age of parents continues to rise. 75.2% of mothers were 30 or over in 2022, compared to 66% in 2010. In 1990, the same figure was 42.6%. Fathers are also getting older.

