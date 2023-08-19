Demand for workers pushes up EU migration to Switzerland

Over the first half of 2023, the number of foreign residents in Switzerland rose by 47,200. Most came from the EU to work, show recently published statistics.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

After deducting the number of people leaving Switzerland, a net 9,384 people were added to the resident population during the first half of 2023.

Much of the movement was driven by those moving from EU nations. Nearly 70% of those arriving were from the EU and 84% of net migration was from the EU.

According to Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), immigration to Switzerland has bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic to return to its typical rate and is largely driven by a demand for workers. Nationals from Germany, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain made up half of the total migrants coming to Switzerland for work.

Switzerland’s unemployment rate is at a 20-year low and immigration is compensating for a lack of local workers, mainly in the secondary sector, according to SEM. Demand for foreign workers is particularly pronounced in the hotel, restaurant, IT, retail and health sectors, said SEM.

More on this:

Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

