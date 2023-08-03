New Swiss DNA law raises hope of finding past criminals

On 1 August 2023, a new law allowing deeper analysis of crime scene DNA has raised hopes that old cases can be solved, reported SRF.

For example, the DNA of the perpetrator of a rape in Emmen in the Luzern in 2015 is currently being analysed in the hope of catching the culprit. The victim was left paralysed after being violently pulled from her bike and raped in a forest.

Shortly after the crime the DNA sample was compared to samples taken from 370 men. But no match was found. The prosecutor wanted to analyse the DNA further but was unable to due to legal restrictions at the time. The absence of further evidence led to the investigation ending in 2018.

However, from 1 August 2023 it has been possible to take a deeper look at DNA samples from crime scenes. Samples can be tested to establish the external attributes of a suspect such as eye, hair and skin colour, along with age and biogeographical origin.

The forensic work for the Emmen case is now being carried out by the Institute for Forensic Medicine at the University of Zurich in Luzern.

The perpetrator’s DNA is now being evaluated in detail, said Simon Kopp, a communications officer for Luzern’s public prosecutor’s office. We will then need to wait and see what physical characteristics are discovered. If there is anything new, we will open the investigation again, said Kopp.

