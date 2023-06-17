Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss cyber attacks – some evidence points to Russia

Swiss cyber attacks – some evidence points to Russia

By Leave a Comment

According to an interview by SRF, the perpetrators of numerous recent cyber attacks in Switzerland may come from Russia.

people typing on keyboards
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels.com

Several Swiss federal government websites have been attacked recently. Swiss Rail was affected, with ticket online ticket sales temporarily blocked. The federal parliament website was attacked last week and two newspaper websites, the NZZ and CH-Media were hit by ransom attacks a few weeks earlier.

The recent spike in attacks is not easily explained. However, Raphael Reischuk, the head of cyber security at the IT company Zühlke and co-founder of the national test institute for cyber security, thinks it may relate to the current political climate. We are seeing hybrid warfare, not only fighting on the battlefield, but also in digital space, he said. The attacks could be intended as an act of revenge or a show of force.

Identifying perpetrators is difficult. However, a recent case was claimed by a group called NoName, which stated that Switzerland has followed sanctions against Russia. This is why Reischuk thinks Russia might be behind at least one of the recent attacks. Although he cannot be certain.

More on this:
SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp