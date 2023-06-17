Swiss cyber attacks – some evidence points to Russia

According to an interview by SRF, the perpetrators of numerous recent cyber attacks in Switzerland may come from Russia.

Several Swiss federal government websites have been attacked recently. Swiss Rail was affected, with ticket online ticket sales temporarily blocked. The federal parliament website was attacked last week and two newspaper websites, the NZZ and CH-Media were hit by ransom attacks a few weeks earlier.

The recent spike in attacks is not easily explained. However, Raphael Reischuk, the head of cyber security at the IT company Zühlke and co-founder of the national test institute for cyber security, thinks it may relate to the current political climate. We are seeing hybrid warfare, not only fighting on the battlefield, but also in digital space, he said. The attacks could be intended as an act of revenge or a show of force.

Identifying perpetrators is difficult. However, a recent case was claimed by a group called NoName, which stated that Switzerland has followed sanctions against Russia. This is why Reischuk thinks Russia might be behind at least one of the recent attacks. Although he cannot be certain.

