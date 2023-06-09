Swiss aim to test a melanoma vaccine

An MRNA vaccine against certain kinds of melanoma will soon be tested in Switzerland, reported RTS on 7 June 2023.

The vaccine, developed by Moderna, was recently shown to be effective against certain cases of melanoma. HUG hospital in Geneva is aiming to begin clinical trials on the vaccine in summer or autumn this year, according to Olivier Michielin, the hospital’s head of oncology. HUG is expected to be one of four Swiss hospitals involved in the trials, which will be conducted globally.

The aim is to develop a vaccine that can be used with immunotherapy on patients that have suffered from melanoma and are at risk of the condition returning.

Michielin described the results of the vaccine observed so far as extremely impressive. The risk of metastatic recurrence, where the cancer spreads to other organs beyond the skin, is cut by 65%, compared to 40% when immunotherapy is used alone. Such high numbers were not expected, he said.

In addition, given the very low toxicity of these types of vaccines, they can be used on patients who have had transplants, cases where immunotherapy is often not used for risk of organ rejection, according to Michielin.

