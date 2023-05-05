FILM: PLAN 75 – citizens over the age of 75 can register to be euthanised

5 May 2023.

PLAN 75 ***1/2 (vo Japanese)

A 78 year-old woman, lonely and somewhat lost in her life; a young, handsome recruit for a new government project; a caring Filipina trying to make ends meet. All three connect somehow in this audacious film.

The premise is an intriguing idea which may make some uncomfortable, and make others contemplate the future of ageing and the role of governments concerned about the economics between their younger and older citizens. Despite its dark, dystopian theme it is handled with delicacy, respect and empathy, and is a surprisingly mature work for a first-time feature film.

This Japanese movie by Chie Hayakawa feels completely factual, like a documentary, but it is wholly fictional, the brainchild of its female writer/director.

It is about a project set up by the Japanese government in which citizens over the age of 75 can register to be euthanised, to relieve them of their ailments and loneliness, but also to make opportunities for the youth of the country. The project is completely voluntary and those who comply can at any time step away, but the offer is there, presented like a trip to a holiday. It is both comforting and ominous as a sales pitch, like selling candy to a child. Dangerous thought, the idea of governments inching into the private lives and decisions of their citizens.

The aforementioned characters stand out in this gentle tale – the old woman, the young recruit who handles her case and the kind Filipina. Each one is beautifully rounded out, with especially the elderly lady played to perfection by one of Japan’s grand actresses, Cheiko Baisho. Her timidness, uncertainty yet grace are heartbreaking to witness, yet somehow fortifying.

The film received a mention at the Camera d’Or in Cannes 2022, and won the Grand Prix at the Fribourg Film Festival.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY – Vol 3 *1/2

This franchise was always my favourite of the Marvel blockbusters, with its wonderfully quirky bunch of characters who had the funniest, coolest repartee, plus the endearing Chris Pratt as their leader. They were brave saviours of our future worlds, somewhat crazy, a loving motley crew of incongruent personas.

This 3rd volume has less of all that and so much more noise, destruction, excruciating loud music (an integral part of our hero’s background) and a convoluted storyline, almost three hours long. And why are they all shouting at each other so much this time? Well, with all the clamour, it is obviously pointed at the young crowd while it destroys their eardrums.

Hollywood just keeps cranking up the mayhem and volume to surpass its previous blockbusters, and it’s really counter-productive.

The sweetest moments concern Rocket the raccoon and the poor animals which are part of the scientific experiments aimed at creating a perfect society. For a while, there is tenderness and quiet in those cages. The message there is a fine one for protecting those innocent animals.

