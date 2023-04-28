FILM: BEAU IS AFRAID – I have never seen a film so sick and despicable

28 April 2023.

By Neptune

BEAU IS AFRAID – (yes, that’s a minus)

I believe I have never seen a film so sick and despicable. It is three hours of one poor loser (the always convincing Joaquin Phoenix) having delusions about his miserable, dangerous surroundings, his mother, his childhood, his therapist. Such depravity and ugliness cannot be all true, it must be in his deluded mind. Or rather that of the director, Ari Aster, a horror aficionado.

Some would say this is Kafkaesque, but that is far from the brilliance and beauty of Kafka’s strange imaginings. Even when Kafka described a man turning into a cockroach or the crime of a man being printed onto his own skin, there was always room for a semblance of tenderness and understanding of the human soul, however troubled.

This film just feels like it’s pouring the ugliness and craziness into your very being. Before it could do that to me, I left after 40 minutes. They tell me it continued in the same vein. I couldn’t allow these depictions to seep into my psyche and ruin my whole day, if not the week. This is what hell must look like and it’s a prolonged nightmare that’s a product of a perverted mind.

Go see instead AIR, WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT, THE LOST KING or MON CRIME. A bit of fresh air…

SUR L’ADAMANT **1/2 (vo French)

This documentary, about people with mental disorders who come together daily on a houseboat called the Adamant in the middle of Paris, won the Golden Bear at the Berlin film festival. The care and efforts of the counselors and psychiatrists for these muddled individuals are worthy and virtuous, and should be documented, but I question its choice as the best film of a prestigious festival.

Director Nicolas Philibert positions his camera on one person at a time, letting them talk out their problems. There is empathy and patience in all forms of exercises for these lonely souls who come daily like gathering birds to this large houseboat to find warmth and comfort. There are art classes, group therapy sessions, musical moments and even learning about the finances of this particular houseboat on the Seine. They all seem free to express themselves, and sometimes the lines dissolve between the therapists and their troubled charges. It is a safe and secure place for them, and it is humane and egalitarian. And that is probably why it won the top award – in honour of diversity. Giving everyone a chance. A noble thought, but that does not compensate for the excellence, or lack thereof, of a work.

For where is real cinematic quality – a brilliant script, highly talented actors, evocative cinematography? Will it remain in one’s memory and become a classic? All that no longer counts, as long as you feed the new master – multiculturalism. Which is why 7 Oscars were given to a frenetic, nonsensical film that went all over the place, but had Asian performers, and this apparently was their year to reap the rewards.

Sorry, I am getting carried away, but I miss seeing genuine talent honoured. At least the BAFTAs accomplished that – 7 BAFTAs for the awe-inspiring, multifaceted anti-war film “All Quiet on the Western Front”. True excellence recognised.

(This review was already in Le News, a bit too early. The film has only been released this week.)

Here are two more of these clueless French – supposed – comedies being churned out to keep their movie industry rolling. Though they are mildly entertaining, they don’t really merit a review as they often descend into slapstick and useless dialogue. You can wait for them to come on TV. Or not.

MA LANGUE AU CHAT *1/2 (vo French)

NOTRE TOUT PETIT PETIT MARIAGE *1/2 (vo French)

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

