Coca-Cola and Rivella to cut sugar in Swiss drinks

Excessive sugar consumption continues to drive high rates chronic disease across the world. Switzerland is no exception. Pressure from the government and health sector yielded some progress on reducing the problem this week, reported RTS. Nine sugary drink makers, including Coca-Cola, Rivella and Ramseier signed an agreement to cut the sugar content of the products they sell in Switzerland.

The signing drink makers agreed to reduce the amount of sugar in their sodas by 10% between now and the end of 2024. While not legally binding the agreement was hailed as progress by the government.

Around 38% of added sugars in the food and drink consumed in Switzerland is in drinks.

An average resident of Switzerland consumes around 100 grams of sugar a day, twice the maximum recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Excessive sugar consumption increases the risks of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease, diseases that are the leading cause of death in Switzerland. But it is addictive and hard to avoid.

