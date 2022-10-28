Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Record numbers leave Catholic Church in Switzerland

Record numbers leave Catholic Church in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

In 2021, 34,182 people left the Catholic Church, a record number, reported RTS. The figure represents 1.1% of worshipers.

a person in blue and black long sleeve shirt praying
Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels.com

Departures in 2021 exceeded the previous annual record of 31,410 in 2019 by 2,772. 31,410 people left in 2020.

Leading reasons cited for leaving the Catholic Church in Switzerland included differences of opinion on public issues such as women in the church, homosexuality, remarrying after divorce, abortion and assisted suicide. A survey run in 2019 showed that 36.8% of those leaving listed one of these reasons for their decision. Investigations and revelations of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church are likely to be another factor.

Another reason is cost. Across much of Switzerland there are church taxes. Some cantons apply compulsory church taxes to companies. While others have optional church taxes on individuals. The only canton that effectively levies a compulsory church tax on companies and individuals is the canton of Vaud where the government funds churches out of general taxes.

Unsurprisingly, cantons with optional church taxes on individuals had higher rates of church leavers than those with none or unavoidable funding arrangements such as Vaud. Excluding cantons where there is no financial incentive to leave, pushes the departure rate in 2021 from the national average of 1.1% to 1.5%. Cantons with the highest departure rates were Basel-City (3.6%), Aargau (2.4%) and Solothurn (2.4%) – these three cantons all have optional church tax on individuals.

At the end of 2021, Switzerland’s Catholic Church had 2,96 million remaining members.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp