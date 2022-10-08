Numerous Swiss health insurance price comparison sites misleading

Ahead of deciding on where best to insure in 2023 numerous websites claim to offer reliable health insurance comparison tools. However, many cannot be trusted, according to a report by RTS.

Nine out the 16 websites reviewed by a consumer advocacy association failed the test. The nine failing sites offered no product comparison. Instead they merely collected user data that could be used by agents hoping to up-sell lucrative complementary insurance products.

Among the failing sites were three (comparatifcaissemaladie.ch, offrescaissemaladie.ch, visionna.ch) connected to the insurance company Groupe Mutuel. After being contacted by RTS references to product comparisons were removed from the sites.

Other problem sites found were connected to insurance brokerage companies. These companies cut deals with insurers looking for new customers and push their particular insurance products.

Even sites that offer real comparisons like comparis and bonus often place sponsored products in more visible locations to attract higher click through and conversion rates. These sites make money from sponsored adverts and commissions on sales concluded via their websites.

For an advertisement-free comparison website go to primeinfo, which is run by the Federal Office of Public Health. Primeinfo is a database containing all of the basic health insurance offers available in Switzerland presented in a format that allows policies to be compared.

