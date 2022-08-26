Le News

Early grape harvest looks promising for 2022 Swiss wine vintage

An unusually hot summer in Switzerland has brought forward grape harvesting by a record three weeks, reported RTS.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

A harvest this early has never been seen before and is expected to result in good quality grapes that could produce excellent wine.

Last year, disturbed weather patterns took a huge toll on Swiss grape harvests. Yields were the worst since 1957, with production 36% below the 10-year average. An exceptionally cold April damaged buds and unusually high rainfall led to exceptional fungal disease.

However, freak weather in 2022 has had the opposite effect. A long period of high temperatures and sunshine has allowed grapes to ripen well ahead of schedule.

The next few weeks remain critical for the ripening of this year’s harvest, according to Jean-Laurent Spring, a viticulture expert. Normally, September is the month were viticulturists cross their fingers and hope for the right conditions. This year it’s part of August and September, said Spring. Two weeks of heavy rain now could change the outcome.

Most Swiss wine is produced in the cantons of Valais and Vaud – more information can be viewed here.

