Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Hydro electricity industry accused of record fish deaths in Switzerland

Hydro electricity industry accused of record fish deaths in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

High temperatures, a lack of precipitation and competition for water from hydroelectricity is killing record numbers of fish is Switzerland, reported RTS.

© Pancaketom | Dreamstime.com

According to the Swiss Fishing Federation (SFF), we are currently witnessing fish mortality at a historic level with some species facing the threat of extinction. Across the Swiss plateau and the southern side of the Jura fishermen are reporting high rates of dry riverbeds and dead fish, said the Federation. It’s a real disaster, said Roberto Zanetti, the Federation’s president. Sadly, there is no other way to describe it.

When the water temperature reaches 20 degrees the fish are put under stress. Above 23 degrees the situation becomes critical. And beyond 25 degrees their life is in danger.

The SFF is pointing the finger at the hydroelectricity industry. Fish require a sufficient minimum water flow. However, the hydroelectricity industry, with its focus on producing electricity, is neglecting the fish. Residual (minimum) water flows need to be higher to protect the fish. The SFF said that it is opposed to even the slightest drop of river water being used for hydro electricity. Using river water to produce energy, leaving even less for the fish, should not even be considered during this difficult period, said the Federation. The short term economic benefits will be outweighed by irreversible ecological damage.

The SFF said urgent actions must be taken. Cantonal authorities must put in place restrictions on water use and ensure habitats that fish shelter in have sufficient fresh water.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp