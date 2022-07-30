Le News

Switzerland breaks river temperature records

During July 2022, measurements taken at 11 points on a number Swiss rivers have broken temperature records, reported RTS.

© Nike Sh | Dreamstime.com

The water in the Aar river, which flows through Bern, reached 24 degrees at the point where it reaches the city, the highest recorded level since the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) began measuring river water temperatures.

Other temperature records were reached on the Reuss river in Seedorf (16.2 degrees), the Ticino in Riazzino (23.1), the Emme river in Emmenmatt (22.5), the Allenbach in Adelboden (17.1), the Suze in Sonceboz (19.3), the Dischmabach in Davos (15.7), the Poschiavino river in La Rösa (15.4), the Linth in Mollis (16.5) and the Inn in S-chanf (15.1).

FOEN measures the temperature of river water at 60 points along Switzerland’s rivers. Over the long term it has observed a rising trend. Because of climate change we must expect further rises in water temperature over the decades to come, said FOEN.

