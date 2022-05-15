Le News

Swiss vote results on Frontex, organ donation and a 4% levy on international streaming services

On 15 May 2022, Swiss voters voted on three federal initiatives on increased support of the Schengen border agency Frontex, presumed organ donation consent and whether to introduce a 4% levy on international streaming services in favour local film production.

red check mark over black box
Photo by Tara Winstead on Pexels.com

Voting this weekend was a clean sweep in favour of the federal government. Majorities were in favour of increased financial and resource support for Frontex (71.48%), presumed consent for organ donation (60.20%) and the introduction of 4% levy on international streaming services to be invested in local film production (58.42%). The legal changes on international streaming services also require 30% of the content offered in Switzerland to be of European origin.

Support for Frontex was widespread. In every canton a majority was in favour of it. However, the other two votes were rejected by majorities in a number of cantons. The cantons of Uri, Schwytz, Obwalden, Nidwalden, Schaffhausen, Appenzell-Innerrhoden and Thurgau rejected the 4% levy on streaming services. And the cantons of Schwytz, Schaffhausen, Appenzell-Innerrhoden and Appenzell Ausserrhoden rejected presumed consent for organ donation.

