Electric bikes must now have lights on at all times in Switzerland

From 1 April 2022, electric bikes must have their lights on when ridden on the road, even during the daytime.

Those who don’t comply with the measure, designed to make e-bikes more visible and improve safety, risk a fine of CHF 20.

The new rule requires a headlight during the day. Taillights are also recommended. At night, both headlights and taillights were already required and remain compulsory.

In addition, from 1 April 2024, fast electric bikes must be sold with a speedometer. Those already on the road have until 1 April 2027 to retrofit one.

Fast e-bikes are those that travel faster than 25 km/h and up to 45 km/h when powered. Fast e-bikes must be registered and display yellow licence plates. To ride one of these bikes the rider must hold at least an M licence.

Riders of slow e-bikes (no faster than 25 km/h when powered) must hold an M licence if they are aged between 14 and 16. Those under 14 cannot apply for a licence and are not therefore able to legally ride e-bikes on Switzerland’s public roads.

