All Covid travel restrictions have ended in UK

On 18 March 2022 at 4:00am all remaining UK travel restrictions were lifted. Passenger locator forms (PLFs) have been scrapped and unvaccinated arrivals no longer need to test. Vaccinated arrivals have not needed to test for some time.

Photo by Skitterphoto on Pexels.com

The lifting of these final travel restrictions marks nearly two years since travel into the UK was restricted by various measures aimed at containing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The UK government website, which was updated on 18 March, says that when you travel to England from abroad you do not need to take any Covid-19 tests before you travel or after you arrive, you do not need to fill in a UK passenger locator form and you do not need to quarantine when you arrive. These rules apply whether you are vaccinated or not and include people who are transiting through England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland made similar statements.

The change had been deliberately timed for before the Easter holidays, according to the British government.

The travel industry has been hit hard by Covid-19. Flight numbers during the week ending 16 March 2022 (20,173) were still only 73% of their comparative level in 2019 before the virus hit, reported Eurocontrol. The closure of Russian airspace for 36 States since 28 February 2022 has led to some flight cancellations, although this has had little impact on the overall number of flights in Europe.

More on this:

UK government website (in English)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





