Covid: weekly cases and hospitalisations rising again in Switzerland

This week, 120,9017 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Switzerland, up 24% from the 97,335 cases reported a week earlier. In addition, the reported number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised edged up slightly from 340 to 352 compared to the week before.

The 7-day average case number had been in constant decline since the end of January. However, the number began to turn upwards in the days leading up to the end of February. On 4 March 2022, 25,131 new cases were reported.

At the same time reported weekly Covid-19 deaths were down slightly from 52 to 42. In addition, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care fell 14% from 143 to 123.

According to infectious disease expert Didier Pittet the rise in cases is not unexpected after relaxing restrictions. Speaking to RTS, Pittet said that we know the Omicron is extremely contagious and will probably infect half of Switzerland’s population – currently nearly 100% of test samples in Switzerland are the Omicron variant. And that isn’t necessarily bad news. These infections add to our immunity, said Pittet. However, the spread of the virus is nevertheless problematic for the unvaccinated, he said. I always advise this group to get vaccinated, said the expert.

  1. Will the next variant sweep through populations like Omicron did? As an American, our new cases are almost nil, but if patterns hold, we will be looking at a new wave in late May, early June.

