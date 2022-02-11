93% of graduates in Switzerland find work matching their education



Data published on 10 February 2022, show that one year after completion of tertiary education 93% of Switzerland’s graduates were employed in a job that matched their level of education or professional qualifications.

The survey, aimed at assessing the level of mismatch between education and employment, found that success at finding a job matching qualifications varied depending on the type of qualification, timing and regional differences in number of vacancies available.

The mismatch percentage ranged from 1% to 10% depending on the type of tertiary qualification. Those with a professional federal certificate had a 10% chance of not finding a job matching their skills, while those graduating with qualifications for teaching had only a 1% chance of not finding a job matching their skills.

The risk of those with professional federal certificates experiencing job/qualification mismatch fell to 7% after successful completion of a federal diploma. Swiss federal certificates can be obtained in around 400 fields that tend to involve less academic training.

Compared to some other countries, Switzerland’s education system works closely with employers to improve the chances of graduates coming out of education with skills and qualifications that match workplace demand.

A different study in the UK published in 2021 found that around 30% of graduates there were not employed in graduate jobs. The findings of this study suggest the graduates most likely to end up with work/education mismatch are those who are are highly qualified looking for work in lower skilled fields. Job skill level was defined as the amount of time required to learn the skills required to do a job. It may be that UK employers in more rapidly mastered fields see less need to employ highly qualified graduates who may demand a wage premium.

Government press release (in French)

