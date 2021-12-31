Le News

New laws that will help Swiss consumers in 2022

On 1 January 2022, new laws aimed at helping Swiss consumers will come into force.

© Alexey Novikov | Dreamstime.com

From 1 January 2022, foreign companies and brands will no longer be able to use geographic blocking to force consumers with Swiss IP addresses to shop on local Swiss web pages with different prices.

Laws aimed at ending the practice of foreign brand and product owners forcing higher wholesale prices on Swiss retailers and consumers will also come into force on 1 January 2022.

In addition, those with long term complimentary health insurance policies in Switzerland will be able to unilaterally end contracts after three years even if they have agreed to a contract with a longer term. Also, anyone who has recently signed up to complementary health insurance will have two weeks from signing to cancel the contract, starting from 1 January 2022.

  1. First of all let me wish all readers and Swiss consumers a very happy and a Safe, and peaceful, healthy living throughout this year 2022.
    I would like to know the advantages and the disadvantages on the Swiss shopping card.

