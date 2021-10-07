Swiss opposition to extension of Covid certificates lower than perceived

According to a recent survey, one third of Swiss are against the extension of Covid certificates. But most think opposition is higher.

Two thirds of those surveyed by Tamedia were happy for Covid certificates to be extended to restaurants and public spaces, reported 20 Minutes. The 67% in favour of the extension were either fully in favour (57%) or fairly in favour of it (10%). The 33% opposed to the extension were either fully against it (27%) or fairly against it (6%).

Opposition overestimated

When asked what percentage of the population people thought were opposed to the move, the central estimate came out at 56%, far in excess of the actual 33% identifying as opposed. In reality there appears to be less opposition than most think.

It seems the degree of opposition has been magnified in the minds of the public. A communications expert who spoke to 20 Minutes criticised the media for its excessive coverage of critical fringe opposition groups and extremists.

The misperception is probably also driven by a protest asymmetry. Those in favour of the certificates are more likely to quietly accept the benefits and hassle of the certificates. They are unlikely to come out protesting in favour of them.

Fears of division

The survey also found a majority feared a polarisation of society. On average 66% said they were worried about this. Groups most concerned by this were urbanites (72%) and men (66%). People living in the countryside (61%) and women (65%) were a little less concerned about polarisation.

The survey was run between 24 and 26 September 2021 and involved questioning 12,743 people across Switzerland.

