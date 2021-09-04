FILM: THE PATIENCE STONE (Pierre de Patience /Singue Sabour)

By Neptune

On Friday 10 September at 19.30 The GRUTLI (in Geneva) with the CINE-CLUB-PERSAN (CCP) will show the film PIERRE DE PATIENCE /SINGUE SABOUR with the actrice GOLSHIFTEH FARAHANI in support of AFGHANI WOMEN.



The CCP feels a strong duty towards our Afghani cousins to remind us how the injustices of the past decades (and an unknown future) have impacted the lives of so many innocent women, children, and men of course.

This 2012 film, directed by Atiq Rahimi, the French/Afghani writer of the best-selling book which was awarded the prestigious Prix Goncourt in 2008, is dedicated to one such woman who is speaking of all her sorrows and desires to her husband who is lying in a coma in their war-battered home as battles are going on outside. The beautiful Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani embodies this woman with great talent, illuminating the screen with her empathy. It is a mesmerizing performance.

We will be donating all contributions and proceeds to the CHAÎNE DU BONHEUR SUISSE, which has a direct section for Afghanistan. Please come with an open heart and a generous wallet. All contributions will be tax-deductible.

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.