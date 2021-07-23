Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss flood damage could cost half a billion francs

Swiss flood damage could cost half a billion francs

By Leave a Comment

Switzerland’s four largest buildings insurers estimate the costs of recent weather events could reach half a billion francs across Switzerland, reported RTS.

© Angela Schmidt | Dreamstime.com

According to Grégoire Deiss, who works for the cantonal buildings insurer ECAB in Fribourg, the cost of recent storms and flooding could be around CHF 500 million across all of Switzerland, a figure he based on claims that have been made so far.

However, the final bill remains uncertain. More claims will come because some people were away on holiday. In addition, some damage will be discovered later, he said.

Deiss also pointed out that the cost of claims against private insurance will need to be added to this figure. In Switzerland, basic buildings insurance is compulsory and is provided by public interest entities at the cantonal level. It is possible for building owners to add private insurance on top of this compulsory buildings insurance.

According to Alfred Egg, a claims expert at AXA insurance, no increase in insurance premiums is expected at this stage. However, it is too early to reach any firm conclusions. Typically, the worst month for storm damage in Switzerland is August, which accounts for roughly 50% of annual claims.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp