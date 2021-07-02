Covid: Swiss cases down 6% this week

This week, 827 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Switzerland, down 6% from the week before (880). The daily number of cases on a 7-day rolling average was 118.

© Erix2005 | Dreamstime.com

In line with lower new case numbers, only 11 people were reported being admitted to hospital in Switzerland with Covid-19 this week, down from 22 the week before. This week deaths were stable at 12, 1 higher than the week before. By the end of the week, Switzerland’s total Covid-19 death toll had reached 10,894.

The main concern remains the Delta variant. So far Switzerland hasn’t followed other nations like the UK and the US, where the Delta variant now makes up nearly all of the samples sequenced.

Encouragingly, in the UK where vaccination rates are high, the link between Covid-19 infections and deaths appears to have been broken, despite the rise of Delta. Over the 30 days to 1 July 2021, the 7-day rolling new case average in the UK has increased 6-fold to more than 20,000. Over the same period the daily number of deaths has remained below 20.

The vaccination rate in the UK is high. By 1 July 2021, 66% of the population had received at least one dose and nearly 50% were fully vaccinated. The latest figures for Switzerland are 51% (at least one dose) and 36% (fully vaccinated).

Switzerland’s current level of full vaccination is where the UK’s was around 5 weeks ago. If Switzerland’s rollout follows a similar path to the UK’s it could reach a similar level of vaccination protection to the UK by mid-August 2021.

More on this:

