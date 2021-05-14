Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Organic farming continues to gain ground in Switzerland

Organic farming continues to gain ground in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

Switzerland continues to shift towards organic farming. Between 2000 and 2020, the number of organic farms has risen by 54%. In 2020, the number rose 3.8%.

© Iwan Zeller | Dreamstime.com

Organic farms now make up 15.3% of total farms in Switzerland, up from 6.9% 20 years ago. In 2000, there were 4,902 organic farms. By 2020, the number had risen 54% to 7,561.

The rise in organic farms stands in contrast to a backdrop of declining farm numbers. From 2000 to 2020, the total number of farms in Switzerland fell from 70,537 to 49,363, a decline of 30%.

Switzerland’s organic farms are getting bigger too. In 2000, the average organic farm was 16.9 hectares. By 2020, the average size of a Swiss organic farm was 23.5 hectares, 39% larger. 81% are now more than 10 hectares and 50% more than 20 hectares.

On 13 June 2021, Swiss voters will be asked whether they support two initiatives aimed at severely cutting the use of pesticides in Switzerland. Both look likely to pass. If they do, organic farming in Switzerland could rise substantially further.

More on this:
Federal Statistical Office data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp