Organic farming continues to gain ground in Switzerland

Switzerland continues to shift towards organic farming. Between 2000 and 2020, the number of organic farms has risen by 54%. In 2020, the number rose 3.8%.

Organic farms now make up 15.3% of total farms in Switzerland, up from 6.9% 20 years ago. In 2000, there were 4,902 organic farms. By 2020, the number had risen 54% to 7,561.

The rise in organic farms stands in contrast to a backdrop of declining farm numbers. From 2000 to 2020, the total number of farms in Switzerland fell from 70,537 to 49,363, a decline of 30%.

Switzerland’s organic farms are getting bigger too. In 2000, the average organic farm was 16.9 hectares. By 2020, the average size of a Swiss organic farm was 23.5 hectares, 39% larger. 81% are now more than 10 hectares and 50% more than 20 hectares.

On 13 June 2021, Swiss voters will be asked whether they support two initiatives aimed at severely cutting the use of pesticides in Switzerland. Both look likely to pass. If they do, organic farming in Switzerland could rise substantially further.

