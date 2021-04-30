Real Swiss salaries up most in 5 years

On 30 April 2021, Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office released salary data for 2020 which showed a 1.5% rise in real salaries compared to 2019.

In 2020, a 0.8% rise in nominal salaries was boosted by inflation of -0.7% bringing the total increase in the real average Swiss salary to 1.5%. The last time salaries rose this much was in 2015 when the real increase was 1.5%.

In both 2015 and 2020 negative inflation of -1.1% and -0.7% significantly boosted nominal increases of +0.4% and +0.8%.

In 2020, the jump in salaries was not uniform across all sectors. In some areas the real salary increase in 2020 was as high as 3.4% (information technology). At the other end, average real salaries in insurance sank by 1.4%. Other sectors with above average real salary rises included science and technology (+3.4%), metal working (+2.9%), automotive sales and repair (+2.8%), digital communication (+2.7%), health (+2.4%), retail (+1.9%) and administration and support (+1.6%) – salary increases by sector.

