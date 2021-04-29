Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Basel offers beggars one-way tickets anywhere in Europe

Basel offers beggars one-way tickets anywhere in Europe

By Leave a Comment

The city of Basel is offering beggars travel vouchers to any destination in Europe in exchange for agreeing not to return.

© Katarzyna Bialasiewicz | Dreamstime.com

The city’s immigration service is offering rail vouchers and CHF 20 to any beggar requesting it, according to 20 Minutes.

To get the voucher beggars must sign a written contract promising not to return to Switzerland for a certain period of time. If they are caught returning they risk being deported.

So far a total of 31 people have taken up the offer. 14 from Romania, 7 from Belgium, 7 from Germany, 2 from Italy and 1 from France.

According to the Basler Zeitung, the city has found CHF 60 flights to Bucarest for those from Romania.

Parts of Switzerland have shown little tolerance for beggars. In 2014, a woman begging on the streets of Geneva was fined CHF 500. Unable to pay the fine, the woman was placed in detention for 5 days. In 2016, the government of the Swiss canton of Vaud introduced a law banning begging across the canton.

More on this:
20 Minutes article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp