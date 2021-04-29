Basel offers beggars one-way tickets anywhere in Europe

The city of Basel is offering beggars travel vouchers to any destination in Europe in exchange for agreeing not to return.

© Katarzyna Bialasiewicz | Dreamstime.com

The city’s immigration service is offering rail vouchers and CHF 20 to any beggar requesting it, according to 20 Minutes.

To get the voucher beggars must sign a written contract promising not to return to Switzerland for a certain period of time. If they are caught returning they risk being deported.

So far a total of 31 people have taken up the offer. 14 from Romania, 7 from Belgium, 7 from Germany, 2 from Italy and 1 from France.

According to the Basler Zeitung, the city has found CHF 60 flights to Bucarest for those from Romania.

Parts of Switzerland have shown little tolerance for beggars. In 2014, a woman begging on the streets of Geneva was fined CHF 500. Unable to pay the fine, the woman was placed in detention for 5 days. In 2016, the government of the Swiss canton of Vaud introduced a law banning begging across the canton.

More on this:

20 Minutes article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.