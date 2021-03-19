Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Politicians demand citizenship for those born in Switzerland

Politicians demand citizenship for those born in Switzerland

By 1 Comment

Two members of the Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house, have called for those born in Switzerland to be granted citizenship, a concept known as Jus soli, which is predominant in the Americas, but rare elsewhere.

© Marc Studer | Dreamstime.com

The two politicians, Paul Rechsteiner from St. Gallen and Lisa Mazzone from Geneva, say that studies show citizenship acts as a catalyst for integration. For Rechsteiner anyone born and raised here should be recognised as a full member of Swiss society and have a Swiss passport. For him it’s about democracy and human rights, according to Le Matin.

Mazzone pointed out that while women’s suffrage doubled the number of voters in Switzerland, foreigners, a quarter of Switzerland’s residents, remain excluded from Swiss democracy. In addition, despite voter acceptance of fast track naturalisation for young third generation residents in 2017, citizenship applications have fallen, partly because of tighter restrictions introduced in 2018.

When asked whether the demand was likely to succeed, Mazzone said that the timing is good for such a request, which is aimed at restarting the debate. And the idea is not new. The Federal Council proposed it 100 years ago, said Rechsteiner.

More on this:
Le Matin article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.