Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Covid: Swiss deaths down 30% this week

Covid: Swiss deaths down 30% this week

By Leave a Comment

Switzerland’s Covid figures have improved significantly since the peak of the second wave in November and December, when deaths rose to around 100 a day.

© Eldar Nurkovic | Dreamstime.com

Over the seven days to 5 February 2021, Switzerland reported 10,553 new positive Covid-19 cases and 216 deaths. The number daily cases reported in Switzerland over the same period averaged 1,508, a figure 12% lower than the daily reported average of 1,720 reported the week before. Over the last 24 hours the results of 31,916 tests were reported, with test positivity of 5%.

The number of weekly reported deaths fell 30% from 309 to 216, reaching a total death toll of 9,570 (8,868 confirmed positive).

The reproduction rate reported this week was 0.88, sightly higher than last week when it was 0.86%. Only the cantons Geneva (1.03) and Fribourg (1.01) had rates above 1, the rate at which case numbers grow. Reproduction rates contain a lag. The most recent calculation is dated 27 January 2021.

The strain on intensive care units (ICU) has fallen slightly. The percentage of places occupied declined from 74% to 73%. However, not all of these beds are certified for ICU use. Of those that are, 85% are occupied.

By 5 February 2021, 369,085 doses of vaccine had been administered in Switzerland, according FOPH.

More on this:
FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.