Covid: fast-spreading UK strain detected in seven Swiss cantons

The fast spreading strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus discovered in the UK has now been detected in seven Swiss cantons, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), reported RTS.

© Michael Müller | Dreamstime.com

So far 28 people in Switzerland have tested positive for the new UK strain, said Virginie Masserey of the FOPH. The strain has been detected in Vaud, Geneva, Valais, Bern, Zurich, St-Gallen and another canton. Some of those infected had travelled from the UK or been in contact with someone who had. While others fell into neither of these categories, said Masserey.

The presence and spread of the new strain is a reason for increasing efforts to reduce the number of cases. Masserey asked those who have travelled to the UK or South Africa to report this if they are tested so that DNA sequencing can be done to establish which strain they might be infected with.

The new strain has contributed to a steep rise in infections in the UK. Today, the UK government reported a record 60,916 new daily cases. UK hospital patient numbers have shot up by nearly 40% over the last three weeks. UK hospitals are now braced for a further influx of patients from infections that occurred over Christmas in areas of the country not subject to a strict lockdown.

Today, Switzerland announced 4,020 new daily cases and 98 deaths. Test positivity was 16% and the reproduction rate was 0.89. Eight cantons have rates above 1.

Switzerland’s death toll now stands at 8,014 (7,369 confirmed)..

