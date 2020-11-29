Swiss voters narrowly in favour of law making Swiss companies liable for violations abroad

Le News

Today, Swiss voters voted on whether Swiss companies should be legally liable for the human rights and environmental damage caused by their own activities or any companies that supply or work with them.

With 50.73% of voters in favour of the new law and 49.27% against it, the margin was narrow. Polls just before the vote suggested 51% would vote in favour of the plan.

However, the initiative was rejected by a majority of cantons – 8 1/2 for and 12 5/2 against – therefore it has been rejected despite finding a majority among the voting public. Popular votes must find reach a majority among the public and among the cantons to be accepted, something known as a double majority.

Broadly, French- and Italian-speaking voters and urban voters were largely in favour the plan, while most of Switzerland’s German-speaking cantons, with the exception of Zurich, Basel and Bern, had majorities against the initiative.

