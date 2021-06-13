Swiss vote against further CO2 taxes

Swiss government plans to raise taxes on high emission activities, which included heating houses with oil, motoring and flying failed to find a majority across the nation in voting that took place on 13 June 2021.

© Lissoarte | Dreamstime.com

Overall, 51.59% of voters were against the plan, a result that has surprised many. The new taxes, which were to be partially redistributed to the population, were aimed at helping Switzerland reach its emissions targets.

Only 5 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons had majorities in favour of the plan. Basel-City (66.64%), Geneva (61.40%), Zurich (55.41%), Vaud (53.16%) and Neuchâtel (52.61%) found the support of over 50% of voters.

Some largely rural cantons were firmly against the plan. Uri (64.99%), Schwytz (65.48%), Appenzell Innerrhoden (64.88%), Obwalden (63.83%), Nidwalden (61.79%), Glarus (60.07%) and Valais (60.91%) all came out with majorities of more than 60% against the plan.

There was a clear divide between urban voters, who were more likely to favour the plan, and rural voters, who largely rejected it.

More on this:

