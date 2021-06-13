Le News

Swiss vote against further CO2 taxes

Swiss government plans to raise taxes on high emission activities, which included heating houses with oil, motoring and flying failed to find a majority across the nation in voting that took place on 13 June 2021.

© Lissoarte | Dreamstime.com

Overall, 51.59% of voters were against the plan, a result that has surprised many. The new taxes, which were to be partially redistributed to the population, were aimed at helping Switzerland reach its emissions targets.

Only 5 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons had majorities in favour of the plan. Basel-City (66.64%), Geneva (61.40%), Zurich (55.41%), Vaud (53.16%) and Neuchâtel (52.61%) found the support of over 50% of voters.

Some largely rural cantons were firmly against the plan. Uri (64.99%), Schwytz (65.48%), Appenzell Innerrhoden (64.88%), Obwalden (63.83%), Nidwalden (61.79%), Glarus (60.07%) and Valais (60.91%) all came out with majorities of more than 60% against the plan.

There was a clear divide between urban voters, who were more likely to favour the plan, and rural voters, who largely rejected it.

  1. You suggest it was the taxes that got out the no vote. However my No was not because of the taxes but because the taxes would not be effective in achieving the objective.

    Saying to somebody who drives a big “Stupid Ugly Vehicle” (SUV) that they have to pay more to fill it up simply won’t work. But regulations that take the worst vehicles of the roads will.

    Requiring solar panels and heat pumps on all new construction would also be an effective strategy.

