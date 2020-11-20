Fribourg raises smoking age to 18, including for e-cigarettes

This week, the government of the canton of Fribourg decided to raise the smoking age from 16 to 18 across the canton, according to RTS.

Research suggests that 57% of smokers start before the age of 18. The hope is that if tobacco is less accessible to young people fewer will end up with a damaging lifelong habit.

The new rules cover electronic cigarettes, a product that some have accused companies of marketing to young people.

The new law was accepted by Fribourg’s parliament by 89 against 6 with 5 abstentions.

Fribourg joins the cantons of Valais, Geneva and Bern, which have also applied standard tobacco restrictions to electronic cigarettes.

Switzerland has high rates of smoking. 55% of men and 42% of women take up smoking at some point in their lives.

Smoking costs Switzerland around CHF 5 billion a year, mainly additional health care and disability insurance, a cost that is largely covered by the majority of non-smokers via taxes, disability insurance payments and health insurance premiums – Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance system offers no premium discounts for non-smokers.

