Covid: 553 deaths in Switzerland this week as infection rate slows

Over the 7 days to 13 November 2020, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 553 deaths among laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the death toll to 1,229 since summer and 2,960 since the beginning of the year.

© Sudok1 | Dreamstime.com

The 553 reported deaths this week represent 19% of the total so far, making the last 7 days the deadliest 7-day period since the virus arrived in Switzerland.

There are currently 3,961 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across Switzerland, according to FOPH figures published by RTS, a number significantly above the peak during the first wave.

Switzerland is currently using 77% of its current intensive care capacity (1,142 places), according to SRF. The number of Covid patients in intensive care has reached 512, a number close the previous high point of 558 reached on 28 March 2020.

At the same time, progress has been made on slowing the spread of the virus. Over the last 7 days, FOPH reported 45,222 new confirmed infections, a figure 22% lower than the 57,660 new infections reported the week before.

On 13 November 2020, Switzerland’s 14-day infection rate was 1,094 per 100,000 down from 1,192 a week earlier.

Cantons with the highest 14-day infection rates per 100,000 were Geneva (2,416), Fribourg (2,366), Vaud (1,940), Valais (1,910), Neuchâtel (1,925), Jura (1,613), Ticino (1,203), St. Gallen (968), Appenzell Innerrhoden (861) and Bern (773). Zurich had 732 – all data from FOPH.

Total Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland since the beginning of the pandemic have now reached 3,235, of which 2,960 were laboratory confirmed infections.

More on this:

