Home vacancy rates continue to rise in Switzerland

Finding a place to rent or buy has never been easy in Switzerland, a real estate market notorious for tight supply of property.

© Rosshelen | Dreamstime.com

Recently published data from Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office show are rise in vacancy rates from 1.66% to 1.72% in 2020.

On 1 June 2019, there were 75,383 vacant properties either for rent or purchase across Switzerland. By 1 June 2020, the figure had risen to 78,832, a rise of close to 5%.

Out of the total, 66,320 were available to rent and 12,512 for sale. 6’107 were studios, 12,804 had two rooms, 26’070 had three rooms, 22,665 had 4 rooms 7,223 had 5 rooms and 3,963 had 6 or more.

Vacancy rates varied enormously depending on location. The canton of Geneva had the tightest market overall with a vacancy rate of 0.49%. Some cantons such as Ticino (2.71%) had far higher rates. The map above shows vacancy rates by canton on 1 June 2020. Vacancy rates by commune, which vary even more than cantons, can be viewed here.

More on this:

Federal Statistical Office report (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.