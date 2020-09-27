Le News

Swiss voters reject changes to wildlife hunting laws

By Leave a Comment

Today, Swiss voters voted on whether to make it easier to hunt wolves and other wild animals.

© Xalanx | Dreamstime.com

Based on the latest vote count a majority of Swiss voters (51.92%) have rejected plans to change Switzerland’s hunting rules.

As many predicted, majorities in cantons in mountainous regions of Switzerland with a high percentages of farmers in their populations who farm livestock and confront wild animals were more likely to have majorities in favour of the changes. Cantons like Appenzell Innerrhoden (70.75%), Uri (69.56%), Valais (68.60%), Graubunden (67.29%), Obwalden (63.08%) and Nidwalden (62.88%) all had clear majorities in favour of the changes.

Voters in cities living further from wildlife were more likely to be against the changes. Far fewer voters in urban cantons like Basel-City (36.37%) and Geneva (36.94%) were in favour of the change.

Overall, the vote swung in the favour leaving hunting laws unchanged.

More on this:
Official results (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

