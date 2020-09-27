Swiss voters accept 2 weeks of paternity leave

Today, Swiss voters voted on whether to accept a plan to offer two weeks of paternity leave funded by an increase in salary taxes.

Based on the latest vote count a majority of Swiss voters (60.32%) have accepted this initiative.

The canton of Vaud had the highest majority in favour of the plan (81.64%). Geneva (79.36%), Jura (74.57%), Neuchâtel (73.60%) and Basel-City (71.13%) also had large majorities of voters in favour of the plan.

A majority of voters in nine cantons (OW, NW, UR, SZ, GL, SG, AR, AI, TG) were against the move and rejected the initiative.

Official results (in French)

