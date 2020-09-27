Swiss voters reject ending EU agreement on free movement

Today, Swiss voters voted on whether to end Switzerland’s agreement with the EU on the free movement of people.

Based on the latest vote count a majority of Swiss voters (61.69%) have rejected this initiative.

Only the cantons of Schwyz (53.36% yes), Glarus (50.47% yes), Appenzell Innerrhoden (54.29% yes) and Ticino (53.14% yes) had majorities in favour of ending Switzerland’s EU agreement on free movement.

Voters in Basel-City (74.34%), Neuchâtel (71.12%), Vaud (70.93%) and Geneva (68.98%) were most strongly against the initiative. A solid majority of voters in Zurich (65.74%) were against it too.

More on this:

Official results (in French)

