Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss voters reject ending EU agreement on free movement

Swiss voters reject ending EU agreement on free movement

By Leave a Comment

Today, Swiss voters voted on whether to end Switzerland’s agreement with the EU on the free movement of people.

© Le News SARL

Based on the latest vote count a majority of Swiss voters (61.69%) have rejected this initiative.

Only the cantons of Schwyz (53.36% yes), Glarus (50.47% yes), Appenzell Innerrhoden (54.29% yes) and Ticino (53.14% yes) had majorities in favour of ending Switzerland’s EU agreement on free movement.

Voters in Basel-City (74.34%), Neuchâtel (71.12%), Vaud (70.93%) and Geneva (68.98%) were most strongly against the initiative. A solid majority of voters in Zurich (65.74%) were against it too.

More on this:
Official results (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.